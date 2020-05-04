Universal theme park brings couple together

When Gail Anderson first saw her would-be husband John at work in 1998, her first thought was, “Who is this new guy?”
Gail and John, of the Village of Fenney, met while working together building Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which opened in 1999. John was an estimator and Gail was an administrative assistant.
“I was working for the largest construction company in the world, which built MGM, which is now (Disney’s) Hollywood Studios,” John said.
Gail had never worked with a construction company before, but when her friend told her about the position, she went in for an interview.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.