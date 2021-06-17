Unique venue offers guests a place to sip and sing along

New wine and music are coming to Ednas’ On The Green this summer. The indoor-and-outdoor entertainment venue at 5227 Marsh Bend Trail in The Villages offers live music daily for patrons to enjoy while they eat from the food trucks or sample the latest wines. Operations manager Lisa Reilly said the restaurant now has several new chardonnay wines on their menu. Because chardonnay has a wide range of flavors, Reilly said it’s a great wine for people looking to expand their palate.
“We have an unoaked chardonnay and a more oaky one,” she said. “We also have one that has a buttered popcorn note to the flavor. They are all such unique flavors, so I hope everyone can find one they enjoy.”
The chardonnays are on the menu for everyone, but Ednas’ also has a wine club. There is currently a wait list for the club, Reilly said, because the facility can only hold so many bottles of wine.
