Unfinished business: Wildcats eye state title

There was no celebration when the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
The Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball team had just won the state semifinal over Madison County, avenging a state championship loss from two years ago and leaving the Wildcats just a game away from raising another trophy in Lakeland. Still, there were no hugs, no cheers, hardly even a smile.
“We’ve got to finish the job,” senior Nate Mikell said flatly. “We can’t celebrate too early. We’ve just got to finish the job and we’ll celebrate after.”
Wildwood’s 62-41 win was an improvement over its last contest against Madison County — a 61-48 win Dec. 22 — but still wasn’t close to perfect.
“We’ve got to come out way harder than what we did tonight,” senior Nate Rembert said. “Just come out and punch that team in the mouth. Whoever we play, they better be ready for Wildwood.”
