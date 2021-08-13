Umpire retires after 21 years of calling games

Mike Garvin has a routine.
For the past 21 years, the Village Santo Domingo resident has woken up twice a week and headed to the diamond to umpire softball games in The Villages.
But following today's Division 2 championship game, Garvin is hanging up his cleats and retiring after umpiring 1,747 career games in The Villages.
"It's been absolutely a tremendous time," Garvin said. "I loved it. It's been really awesome. And the support and help I've got from everybody really is great."
