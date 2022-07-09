Ukulele is easy to pick up, hard to put down

The ukulele took hold of Tim Robinson, and he wants to extend that love of the small four-stringed instrument to other residents.
For the past eight years, Robinson has been teaching an introduction to ukulele course and a next-step course for the Enrichment Academy.
“I enjoy helping people reach their potential,” said Robinson, of the Village of Buttonwood. “To see these people sit down and create something and enjoy it, it really makes you feel well.”
During Robinson’s introduction class held Wednesday at Pimlico Recreation Center, his students worked on playing in the key of G, playing three basic chords of C, F and G.
“It’s guitar-friendly for folk and rock ‘n’ roll,” Robinson said.
