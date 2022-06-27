Ukulele hits high note at Camp Village

Dennis McLean teaches ukulele in The Villages every Thursday but typically finds kids to be faster learners.
“Kids are easier to teach than adults,” said McLean, of the Village of Collier, who has been playing the instrument for 12 years. “Kids are quicker than we are and they pick it up so fast.”
On Thursday, several Camp Villagers and their grandparents sat down with McLean to learn the ukulele at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
Susie Tabor and her granddaughter, Addy, both came with their own ukulele. Addy started playing three weeks ago and plays the guitar at home.
“My grandma found the ukulele enjoyable and I also think it is very fun,” Addy said.
McLean, who was a teacher for 17 years, noted the meaning of ukulele in Hawaiian translates to “jumping flea.” The hardest thing for most to pick up, he said, is the constant movement of the right hand while the left hand is doing the hard work.
