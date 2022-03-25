Ukrainian churches in Florida seek donations

Churches of different denominations cater to Ukrainian populations across Florida. And since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last month, there has been an outpouring of support for these churches from people all across the state.
“People and groups from across Florida are collecting donations to the people of Ukraine and sending them to our church,” said the Rev. Mikhail Kouts, pastor at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Brooksville. “We take the donations and forward them to our bishop’s office in Ohio, who then distributes the donations to those still in Ukraine, as well as those who had to flee the country.”
Kouts, who was born in Ukraine, recently traveled to The Villages to address attendees at a Rosary prayer event for Ukraine at St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church.
