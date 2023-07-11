UF Health performs first four-way kidney transplant

UF Health Shands surgeons recently performed the first Paired Kidney Donation Program transplants, saving a father of two from Summerfield and a 26-year-old from Georgia.
The Paired Kidney Donation Program offers paired exchanges for all incompatible donor and recipient pairs through the national UNOS/OPTN paired kidney donation system. Not all willing donors are compatible matches with the recipients of their choice. When that happens, the program can find someone who needs a kidney that the donor is a match with, and bump their original, intended recipient further up the waiting list.
That’s what happened to Megan Terrell, a lead phlebotomist at The Villages Health, and her husband, Justin.
