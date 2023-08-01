UF Health expands key cardiac services in The Villages

As part of an initiative to increase access to care, UF Health is expanding some key cardiac services in The Villages.
The expansion began over a month ago with the opening of the new Heart and Vascular Center at UF Health The Villages Hospital, an $18 million project years in the making.
More recently, physicians like Dr. Karen Thompson, a cardiothoracic surgeon with UF Health Heart and Vascular surgery in Leesburg, are now extending outpatient services to The Villages.
