UF Health is listening to resident concerns over its local hospitals and moving swiftly to resolve them, a top official told The Villages Homeowners Advocates on Wednesday. “I’m so excited to be part of the transformation that’s happening,” said Heather Long, senior vice president and chief operating officer of UF Health Central Florida, which acquired UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital in January. The new ownership immediately opened a freestanding emergency room at Brownwood with 16 beds, two of which are situated inside of state-of-the-art trauma bays.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.