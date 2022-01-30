Two shows from pair of series highlight entertainment schedule

Danny Seraphine former Chicago drummer and co-founding member of the group California Transit Authority.

 Submitted photo

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center brings two shows from two series in one week. 

Enjoy Zimbabwean vocals, dance and instrumentals at the international series show “Nobuntu” on Tuesday, and learn about the resilience of  Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the National Geographic Live show Greenwood: A Century of Resilience on Wednesday. 

Resident performance group Evolution Dance will perform “Imagine THAT!” today at Savannah Center. And enjoy the music of Chicago and Tom Petty in between.

Read this story and many others in today's Daily Sun. 