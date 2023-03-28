Two new CDDs will support commercial property development

Development of a new town center in The Villages and a downtown district for the Middleton family neighborhood are moving forward.
The Wildwood commission at its regular meeting Monday night unanimously approved the creation of both the Eastport Community Development District and the Middleton Downtown Community Development District.
The new districts join three other commercial districts — Village Center, Sumter Landing and Brownwood — under the umbrella of the District government.
