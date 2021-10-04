Two local sheriff’s offices honor deputies with Hometown Heroes Awards

Two local sheriff’s offices recognized some of their deputies for bravery, professionalism and dedication in the line of duty at the fourth annual Hometown Heroes Awards ceremony earlier this month.
Supervisors from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Sheriff’s Office anonymously nominated their deputies, and the awards ceremony was sponsored by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services and Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.
At LCSO, Master Deputy Don Roenbeck is a Hometown Heroes Award winner and both Master Deputy Tyrone Telemaco and Master Deputy Scott Kirkland are nominees.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.