Two local pastors have released their new books

You might say that ministry and writing come with being part of Wendy Bustin’s family.
Her grandfather, G.T. Bustin, wrote 34 books, including two autobiographies, during a lifetime of ministry and missionary work. Father Gerald Bustin, who is senior pastor of Open Door Community Church in Summerfield and president of Evangelical Bible Mission International, has penned four books of his own.
Now Wendy, who serves as associate pastor of Open Door Community and vice president of EBM International, is following in her family’s footsteps by writing a book of her own. “The Secret Power of Forgiveness” was released last month and is available on Amazon, as well as secretpowerofforgiveness.com.
