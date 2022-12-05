Two area houses of worship mark special anniversaries

Pastor George Prinzing has led Tri County Baptist Church for nearly half of its 20-year existence, and he’s seen plenty of change around him. “When I first came here from Indiana in 2015, Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake wasn’t as busy as it is today,” he said. “It now takes a little more time for our congregants to enter and exit the parking lot. But there is a silver lining, as a busier road means more people catching a glimpse of our church. We’ve had a few new congregants who came to a service after driving past us so many times.” Tri County Baptist marked its 20th anniversary Sunday with a pair of services, a congregational lunch and more. It’s one of two churches marking milestone anniversaries in The Villages area.
