Twirling comes to Lake Sumter Landing

By the end of the baton twirling event Tuesday morning at Lake Sumter Landing, those who took part were marching, twirling and performing a small routine during an impromptu parade around the pavilion.
Ann Pelle, captain of The Villages Twirlers, called out each section of the routine, but at one point she stopped reminding the group and was impressed with how quickly they picked up the moves.
“You guys were fabulous,” Pelle said. “You’re official paraders.”
The event sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department gave residents a little taste of what the Twirlers experience during their parade routines.
Those attending either had some baton-twirling experience from their school days or they were brand new to the sport.
About 30 members of The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps, wearing white pants with either red jackets or blue shirts, were on hand to help out the new students.
Pelle showed the residents the three parts of a baton: the ball (the bigger end), the tip (the smaller end), and the shaft. She also showed them how to hold the batons in their hands like pencils.
