Twirling comes to Lake Sumter Landing

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.