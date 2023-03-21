TVH hosting myasthenia gravis group

The Villages Health’s Population Health Team convened the first meeting of the myasthenia gravis support group in April 2022.
Led by population health manager Amy Wixted, the group first came about at the suggestion of Jane D’Auria, who had hit a roadblock in her search for local resources regarding myasthenia gravis.
Her husband, Ray, had been diagnosed with the condition, and both she and Wixted agreed on the need for a network for individuals and their caregivers.
“I thought it was important to see others out there, and I felt that in The Villages there must be others with myasthenia gravis,” said Jane, of the Village of Chitty Chatty. “If they saw there was a group, they would come.”
Come they did.
