TVH honors health care workers by celebrating core values

As part of its mission to create and maintain a positive workplace, The Villages Health recently wrapped up a staff appreciation week that culminated in an awards ceremony.
Every TVH care center participated in themed dress days and special challenges throughout the week. Team members also nominated peers and leaders for The Villages Health Core Value Awards, given to those who demonstrate exceptional performance and exemplify the company’s core values.
“This week has been a fun time as we celebrate the work that we do together and highlighted our team members’ demonstration of the TVH core values,” said Bob Trinh, CEO of The Villages Health. “It’s in the spirit of our core values of passion and teamwork that we create a healthy and fun workplace where we can enjoy the work that we do with one another.”
