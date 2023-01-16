Try out your kayaking skills at Lake Okahumpka

Tuesday morning was a picturesque day to go out on Lake Okahumpka to kayak.
The crisp morning air had a bit of chill and the sun was out in full force, making the temperature comfortable with sun rays bouncing off the water. There was plenty of wildlife abound on the calm water.
It was the perfect morning for the first kayakers to get out on the lake at Lake Okahumpka Recreation.
“It was beautiful out there,” said Nan Bambara, of the Village of Pine Hills. “The equipment is lovely.”
Bambara was one of a handful of people, who went kayaking on Tuesday during The Villages Recreation and Parks Department kayaking event for experienced kayakers.
