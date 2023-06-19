Try a pizza pie at Piesanos in Lake Deaton Plaza

At Lake Deaton Plaza, you need not look farther for a slice of heaven than Piesanos.
Known for its stone-fired pizza, the restaurant also packs Italian eats such as baked ziti, chicken and eggplant Parmesan, and various pasta dishes on its menu.
“Our pizzas sell well, however, we have a lot of customers who come in for our full Italian menu, our variety of salad bowls, and our rolls with Italian dressing,” said Jerry Roberts, president of Piesanos.
The restaurant traces its history back to co-owner Joel Mills, who moved from Staten Island, New York to Gainesville, Florida, in 1994, according to Piesanos’ website.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.