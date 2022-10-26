Trio of teams get out to fast start at event

There may be an “I” in pickleball, but there’s no “I” in team.
That’s especially true at The Villages Men’s Cup, where a match features six doubles games going on simultaneously and lineups change from one game to the next.
“This is about camaraderie and friendship and developing relationships,” Team Truman captain Ron Little said Tuesday as the Cup got underway at the Rohan and Captiva courts. “The winning is part of it. We’re all highly competitive, but what we want to do is we want to get guys used to playing with each other, get to know each other.”
Each team has 12 players on the roster. Games are played to 15 points, and each competitor plays two games. The match winner is determined by who won more games.
Team Cattail was the only team that was victorious in all three of its matches on Tuesday, including a 9-3 romp over Bacall that was the day’s largest margin of victory. Next came Team Rohan, which posted a 2-0-1 mark.
