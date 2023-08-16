Trio of hall of fame bowlers rise to the top at the PBA50

Chris Barnes, Parker Bohn III and Walter Ray Williams Jr. have been three of the biggest names in professional bowling for decades. This impressive trio, who are now all over the age of 50, find themselves at the top of the leaderboard at the 2023 PBA50 The Villages Classic at Spanish Springs Lanes.
Barnes, who is leading after the first day of qualifying, always looks forward to bringing his talents to The Villages. From the bleacher seating to all of the fans watching, this tournament is always one-of-a-kind.
“We love being where there is energy in the building,” Barnes said. “We don’t have fan support like this pretty much anywhere else, so it keeps you more engaged and keeps everything a little more fun.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.