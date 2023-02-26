Trinity Springs residents attend Mardi Gras Social

Dressed in festive paper tiaras and metallic beaded necklaces, residents of Trinity Springs were ready to celebrate Mardi Gras. The event put a fresh spin on the assisted living facility’s normal social gatherings. Residents gathered on Tuesday to enjoy an afternoon of wine, snacks and live music in honor of the holiday. Residents, their families and even some small dogs joined the festivities. “The people are what makes this event unique,” said life enrichment director Connie Jones. “We just like to party.”
