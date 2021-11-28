Tributes, stand-up comedy and holiday shows to ring in last month of year

A flurry of shows will ring in the new month. Classic Albums Live will perform The Eagles's greatest hits today at Savannah Center for its last show in the recent series. The Original Drifters will perform R&B and doo-wop classics on Monday at Savannah Center. The Gatlin Brothers will perform as part of their Country and Christmas Tour on Tuesday at Savannah Center. The Christmas Tenors return for a second holiday performance on Wednesday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Bill Engvall will perform as part of his farewell stand-up comedy tour on Thursday at The Sharon. Pro-Am Performing Arts will present the fifth annual fundraiser concert "Carols by CandleLight” Thursday to Sunday at Savannah Center. Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
