Tribute stage shows dominate the summer

Buddy Holly. Kenny Rogers. The Grateful Dead. You can’t see them in concert anymore, but you can experience the next best thing this summer in The Villages. The Villages Entertainment and Victory Productions are bringing a wealth of top-quality tribute bands to Savannah Center during the next couple of months. “People want that comfort and familiarity when they come out to the shows,” said Julie Dunagan, marketing and programming coordinator for The Villages Entertainment. “It’s something they know they’re going to love, something they’ve enjoyed for years. It brings them back to when they saw that person or that group touring years ago.” The Villages is a popular location for tribute bands, with most shows selling out or bringing in a near capacity audience. Some of the shows are so popular they are annual staples on the entertainment calendar.
On Wednesday, John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party rolls back into town. The show faithfully re-creates the concert Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens were a part of before their untimely deaths.
“It’s almost like going back in time,” said vocalist John Mueller, who plays Holly. “It’s all live, super-high energy. Some come up after a show and say, ‘You made us feel young again.’”
Alongside Mueller, Linwood Sasser plays the Big Bopper and Ray Anthony plays Valens.
