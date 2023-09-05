Tribute bands coming to The Villages this fall

Smokin’: The Ultimate Tribute to Boston will bring to life the sounds of the classic rock band during its concert Sept. 13 at Savannah Center. Smokin’ is one of several tribute bands coming to The Villages during the next few weeks.

 Submitted photo

Victory Productions is bringing a wealth of tribute bands to Savannah Center in the coming weeks, with some making their first appearance in The Villages.

When Smokin’: The Ultimate Tribute to Boston rolls into town for a show at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, expect to hear some of Boston’s biggest hits along with a few deep cuts.

“We’re excited,” said Frank Vestry, lead singer. “We’re looking forward to the show.”

