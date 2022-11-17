Tribute acts come to Savannah Center

Through the end of the year, residents can keep on grooving to some of the biggest hits from the 1960s through the ’80s with a little help from several tribute acts.
Victory Productions is bringing an eclectic mix of bands to Savannah Center starting Friday to re-create timeless classics from such luminaries as Stevie Wonder, the Cars, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and several Motown artists.
Tickets for these performances are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.