Tri-County Women Veterans host Women Veterans Day Celebration

Beth Rowley, of the Village of Chitty Chatty, an Air Force veteran, hugs, Jan Lathouwers, right, of the Village of Polo Ridge, an Army veteran, during the women veterans recognition celebration at Belle Glade Country Club.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Whoops and hollers filled the air as local women veterans celebrated 75 years of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, and all their military accomplishments since. Members of the Tri-County Women Veterans gathered at Belle Glade Country Club on June 12 for camaraderie, and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of when President Harry S. Truman first allowed women to join the military.

