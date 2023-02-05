Tri-County Women Veterans group to host poker run

Tri-County Women Veterans member Ann Lombardi, of the Village of Bonnybrook, holds out apple slices as a treat for her horse, Coffee, during the Code HORSE program at SADLES Ranches in Umatilla.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

The Tri-County Women Veterans group in The Villages knows how to have a good time while supporting a good cause. The local women veterans organization is hosting its second annual poker run event benefitting its Women Veterans Health and Wellness programs. “You can come out and have a fun afternoon doing the poker run,” said Flo Hurlburt, who is helping plan the festivities. “You’ll be supporting a good cause — women veterans — so that we can continue to support our veteran causes.”

