The horseshoe-shaped granite Military Women’s Memorial has proudly stood in Washington, D.C., for the last 25 years.
It honors the more than 3 million women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the American Revolutionary War.
The Military Women’s Memorial is working on a project called Preserving Her Story to ensure the history and service of all women in the U.S. Armed Forces is never forgotten. Locally, groups like the Tri-County Women Veterans are encouraging their members and other women veterans to register their service.
