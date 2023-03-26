The horseshoe-shaped granite Military Women’s Memorial has proudly stood in Washington, D.C., for the last 25 years.

It honors the more than 3 million women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the American Revolutionary War.

The Military Women’s Memorial is working on a project called Preserving Her Story to ensure the history and service of all women in the U.S. Armed Forces is never forgotten. Locally, groups like the Tri-County Women Veterans are encouraging their members and other women veterans to register their service.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.