Tri-county residents reach faith milestones

Brian Breed was baptized last month as part of a formal water baptism ceremony at First Baptist Church of Leesburg’s South Leesburg Campus. Breed said the baptism was decades in the making.
“I beat 30 years of addiction, and accepted Jesus as my savior,” the Leesburg native said. “My wife and I got baptized together, and we wanted to make an open proclamation to that effect.”
Milestones like these help congregants feel closer to God and a house of worship, and most churches in the area offer several kinds of opportunities.
