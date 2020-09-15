Trendiest meals come from wheels

Some restaurant owners can see more mobility, increased profits and happier customers — all without ever having to leave their vehicles.
More food trucks are popping up across the country, and many owners have seen additional business benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Villages is no exception to this trend. Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles, Rita’s Cocina Mexicana and Mystic Ice Cream are the crux of mobile dining offerings in the area. Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles opened in Aug. 2, 2019, offering Southern-inspired food from married owners Jordan McDonough and Jonathan “J.T.” Tubby, who decided to open up a food truck because they have had good experiences dining out at food trucks in different cities. “We really thought it would be a fun and awesome next move for us,” McDonough said. Business has been going great for the food truck since opening at Ednas’ on the Green, outside of the Cattail Recreation Area.
