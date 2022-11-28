Trees on display for festival at The Waterfront Inn

Sally Sherman is surprised each year by how well community members decorate the Christmas trees for the Festival of Trees event.
“Every year we say to each other, ‘How can it get better than this year? Next year couldn’t possibly be better,’ and next year gets better,” said Sherman, a Village of Chatham resident and fundraising and publicity coordinator for Special Olympics Florida-Sumter County.
For more than 10 years, Special Olympics Florida has put on the Festival of Trees at The Waterfront Inn in Lake Sumter Landing. At the event, local businesses, organizations and residents decorate Christmas trees to donate. The trees are auctioned, and the money raised goes to athletic competition costs such as uniforms, equipment, transportation, wellness exams and food for the Special Olympics.
