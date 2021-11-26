Tree lighting season is coming to town starting Saturday

In the span of a week, an abundance of Christmas spirit will fill all three town squares when their towering trees shine for the first time during the annual Tree Lighting festivals.
Lake Sumter Landing will kick things off with its Coastal Christmas theme Saturday, followed by Spanish Springs with its Classic Christmas theme Tuesday and Brownwood with its Sugar Plum Christmas theme Friday. All the fun starts at 4 p.m., with several resident groups performing in front of the stages throughout the evening until around 7:45 p.m., when a countdown begins to turn on the lights.
Lake Sumter Landing will showcase the Silver Rockettes, Aloha ‘O Ka Hula, the Original Villages Belly Dancers and Sweet ‘n Sassy Line Dance Team.
Spanish Springs will feature the Original Villages Belly Dancers, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps, Mystic Jewels and The Villages Cheerleaders.
Brownwood will present Sugar N Spice, Aloha ‘O Ka Hula, Sounds of Scotland, the Silver Rockettes and the Prime Time Twirlers.
