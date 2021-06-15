As cruise ships resume sailing in the Caribbean, ending months of inactivity, demand for traveling at sea is huge despite persisting COVID-19 issues. Villages residents are booking as far out as 2023, thinking the wait will be worth it if nothing opens up sooner. “As soon as they start cruising, I can pretty much assure you there isn’t a cruise ship out there that doesn’t have a Villager on it,” said Robert Paluszak, president of The Villages Worldwide Foreign Travel Club.
News that two passengers on a Celebrity cruise out of the Caribbean island of St. Maarten tested positive and were asymptomatic hasn’t slowed ships’ popularity. Neither has a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that “all people avoid travel on cruise ships,” saying the virus spreads more easily on board.
The “huge demand” that persists has created a struggle to book cruises for 2022, said Lou Ann VanBergen, field manager for AAA in The Villages.
