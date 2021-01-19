Travel agencies resuming day trips

The buses may not fill to maximum capacity these days — it’s harder with social-distancing needs — but local travel agencies are just happy to operate day trips again. Workman Transportation & Travel has an assortment of day trips aboard its charter buses scheduled for the winter, including a scenic boat tour in Winter Park, an airboat ride in Homosassa Springs, the Mount Dora Arts Festival and a boat ride at DeLeon Springs. JP Tours is restarting day trips this month and already has guests booked for a mall shopping trip and a visit to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa. “I’m happy tourism is coming back,” said Evelyn Stetler, owner of JP Tours. “We need it.”
