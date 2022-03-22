Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays club prepares for Senior Games

For the first time in two years, The Villages Senior Games competition is set to return for members of The Villages Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays Club.
While the club has competed in some of its own events over the course of the past two years, there has been no Villages Senior Games competition because of COVID-19. This is one of the marquee tournaments of the year for the club, especially considering there is no shooting competition at the state games.
This is a chance for club members to test their skills against their peers and against some non-club members as well.
