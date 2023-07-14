Training prepares teachers for upcoming school year

Classes may return on Aug. 10, but veteran and rookie teachers are preparing early for this school year.
To help with preparations, many teachers in the Sumter County School District and at The Villages Charter Schools are participating in summer teacher trainings.
A new teacher for Sumter County can expect five days of induction training from July 25 to Aug. 1. Trainings go over a variety of topics including classroom management, curriculum and the technology utilized in the district.
“Classroom management is key to a teacher’s success,” said Dana Williams, Senior Director for Human Resources. “Our trainers provide practical, reliable and proven strategies that all teachers can utilize immediately.”
