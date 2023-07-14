Training prepares teachers for upcoming school year

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.