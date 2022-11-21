‘Train the Trainer’ graduates start their own water aerobics classes

Not much more than a year ago, Tammy Starling and Julie Akins were water aerobics novices. Now they lead their own classes.
Starling and Akins are graduates of the Recreation & Parks Department’s five-week “Train the Trainer” program, which was launched to fill a growing need for instructors in The Villages’ expanding south.
Fast friends since they moved here within months of each other, they have helped fill the schedule at Ezell Recreation’s sports pool. Starling leads “Tammy’s Water Workout” at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, while Akins headlines “Jules’ Water Workout” at 9 a.m. Sundays.
