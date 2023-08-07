Trader Jack’s opens its doors to the community

John and Brittany Johnson wanted to offer the community something it didn’t already have when they decided to open Trader Jack’s in The Villages.
The couple opened the store on July 17 in Brownwood. Trader Jack’s is a Florida lifestyle store that sells men’s and women’s clothing, hats, sunglasses, sandals and fashion jewelry. They said they are enjoying owning a business in the community and meeting residents.
