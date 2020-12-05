Toys for Tots brings Christmas to those in need

Charlie Tagman’s eyes shine every time he picks up a toy for Toys For Tots.
It reminds him of a time when he was younger and would deliver toys and pastries with his father to his hometown’s local orphanage.
Toys For Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Lake and Sumter Counties have until Dec. 11 to purchase and drop off toys to be distributed to children this Christmas. Last year, about 16,000 local children were supported through the program.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.