Toy drives take off in The Villages

Biff Gratton scribbled "DOLLS” across a box in permanent marker.
Richard Pettus tossed handfuls of action figures into a bin generally reserved for helmets and shoulder pads.
Dee Brock sorted everything from puzzles and coloring books to remote-control cars and board games.
Scenes like these spread throughout The Villages this holiday season, as Florida's Friendliest Hometown once again stepped up to deliver toys to those in need.
Social clubs, organizations, resident lifestyle groups and area businesses alike participated in numerous toy drives this month, with gifts and financial contributions helping bring holiday cheer to less fortunate situations throughout the region.to The Villages and surrounding areas after the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020.
