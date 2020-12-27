Tourney pushes through pandemic

With just five days before his tournament tipped off, Marty Dzuro Jr. was still scrambling. The keys on his keyboard absorbed most of the abuse, as dozens of emails flew out by the hour to coaches and athletic directors statewide. His phone was tied up with texts and calls, frantically dialed to seek yet another solution to an ever-evolving bracket.
That’s what happened behind the scenes for the director of the Battle at The Villages — left standing now as the state’s largest boys basketball tournament this pandemic-riddled holiday season — showcasing the determination and dedication needed to make sure it stays as such.
“It seems every day presents a new challenge,” Dzuro said. “You don’t know what each week or each day, for that matter, will hold.”
