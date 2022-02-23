Tourism boom shows no signs of slowing

Florida tourism once again proved its resiliency in the face of crises.
The Sunshine State’s brand as a family-friendly, warm-weather destination abundant in theme parks, beaches and state parks drew more than 100 million visitors each year from 2015 to 2019, overcoming obstacles like hurricanes and the Pulse nightclub shooting.
And in 2021, Florida attracted 122 million visitors, up 54% from only 79 million in 2020 — the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Visit Florida, the state’s public-private tourism marketer.
Even in a pandemic year, Florida attracted its third-highest travel volumes on record. The total was down about 7% from the record 131 million people that visited in 2019.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.