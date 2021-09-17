Tough Wolf Pack brings out best in Buffalo girls

The girls on The Villages High School swim team were nervous ahead of Thursday afternoon’s meet, and they had every reason to be.
Welcoming West Port (Ocala) to the Laurel Manor Sports Pool, the Buffalo knew they’d be up against the toughest competition they’d faced all season.
“They knew coming into today what they had to do,” head coach Jacqui Mitchell said “They have swam with some of these other girls up in their club swim, so they knew what level the girls were coming in at and they knew that they had to really push it if they really wanted it.”
And push they did. The Buffalo narrowly defeated the Wolf Pack in several races to pull out a 101-67 win, a score that belied just how close many of the individual events were. That quality of competition, though, spurred on some of The Villages’ best performances of the year.
