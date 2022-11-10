Too many losses, but no quit in this group of VHS players

Inside The Villages High School football team’s locker room, an unfamiliar silence speaks volumes.
The stalls are cleared out. The helmets are put away. The “Countdown to Kickoff” clock is unplugged.
For the first time in five years, the Buffalo aren’t preparing to play on the second Friday of November, as VHS missed out on the state playoffs for the first time since 2017. The disappointment comes by way of a 3-7 overall record — the Buffalo’s first losing season since 2016 — after finishing third out of four teams in the inaugural Class 2S-District 10 race.
And yet despite the postseason void, there’s no shame by those who have lingered and wondered what could’ve been.
“There’s no doubt we wish we had more success, but it’s the losses that really define you,” said VHS senior lineman Connor Ehlers. “When you can recover from failure and face adversity, when you can pick yourself up and keep moving forward, that only makes you stronger. We’ve had to go through that a lot more than we wanted to this year, but I think each guy here feels we’ve grown from this experience.
