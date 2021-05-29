Tony Crawford keeps seniors on task and in the know

In this age of information, staying up-to-date with technology is an important way for seniors to communicate with loved ones far away and close at home quickly and efficiently. No matter their age, seniors can find new ways to learn the latest gadgets and applications through instructor Tony Crawford, who taught his Apple Contacts and Calendars for iPhone and iPad course Wednesday at the Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Crawford has been working for The Enrichment Academy since October 2019 and has taught almost 900 students through 14 different courses, including six for Apple products. Crawford has worked with Apple products since 1981, with the original Apple II, but became a real aficionado with the Apple Ecosystem once he got an iPad in 2010.
“I have always enjoyed working with technology, and fluency only comes with practice and time and, I think, a passion for learning about and applying technology,” Crawford said. “Apple devices are quite expensive, so I enjoy sharing how to take full advantage of the many functions and features that are available on Apple devices that, often, people are not aware even exist.”
