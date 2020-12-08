Tongue drum at Buffalo Crossings is easy to learn with a relaxing effect

The last instrument Jacque BeVier learned to play was the piano, when she was 12 years old.
But that changed this November, when BeVier, a resident at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living Facilty, learned how to play the steel tongue drum.
This November, activities director Barbie Smerecki brought her personal tongue drum in for several residents to take turns playing in a distanced environment, while sipping their favorite coffees.
“It’s just a fascinating machine,” BeVier said. “It’s a most unusual, wonderful experience.”
About four times a year, residents at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living get together to play exotic instruments in a music therapy session. They play maracas, tambourines and, as of late, the steel tongue drum.
