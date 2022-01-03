Tom Bowdler operates model trains that run on steam power

Tom Bowdler's model trains set themselves apart from most – rather than run on electricity or battery power, they follow in the footsteps of their large-scale relatives by running on steam.
Bowdler has spent the past 25 years immersed in the model train hobby.
"We're a very tiny group, but I know people all over the world through the hobby," Bowdler said. "There's so much to learn about how things work. I like the mechanics of it."
He builds these particular trains to fit the larger G-scale range.
"It's the closest to the real thing," Bowdler said.
At his home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, Bowdler built a large winding track out in an extended portion of the lanai, which can be seen by a nearby golf cart path.
"They stopped to gawk when I was building the track," Bowdler said.
