Tom Bowdler operates model trains that run on steam power

One of Tom Bowdler's model steam locomotives has been named after him.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Tom Bowdler's model trains set themselves apart from most – rather than run on electricity or battery power, they follow in the footsteps of their large-scale relatives by running on steam.

Bowdler has spent the past 25 years immersed in the model train hobby.

"We're a very tiny group, but I know people all over the world through the hobby," Bowdler said. "There's so much to learn about how things work. I like the mechanics of it."

He builds these particular trains to fit the larger G-scale range.

"It's the closest to the real thing," Bowdler said.

At his home in the Village of Chitty Chatty, Bowdler built a large winding track out in an extended portion of the lanai, which can be seen by a nearby golf cart path.

"They stopped to gawk when I was building the track," Bowdler said.

