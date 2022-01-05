Tom Bowdler operates model trains that run on steam power

Members of the Brownwood Birders, left to right, Gail Tomei-Bunze, of the Village of Woodbury, Tary Yurkovich, of the Village of Tall Trees, Ellen Moulin, of the Village of Virginia Trace, Ann Anderson, of the Village of Sanibel, and Linda and Jerry Bell, of the Village of Pine Ridge, participate in the trial bird count at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.