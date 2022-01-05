Tom Bowdler operates model trains that run on steam power

Members of the Brownwood Birders, left to right, Gail Tomei-Bunze, of the Village of Woodbury, Tary Yurkovich, of the Village of Tall Trees, Ellen Moulin, of the Village of Virginia Trace, Ann Anderson, of the Village of Sanibel, and Linda and Jerry Bell, of the Village of Pine Ridge, participate in the trial bird count at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Birders aim binoculars to the trees, searching for as many individual birds and unique species as possible. It isn’t just about fun this month, but also about supporting science.

Members of the Brownwood Birders, an informal birding group in The Villages, did a test run Tuesday of a new individual bird count for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count in the Southern Villages.

During the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, birders total the number of unique species and individual birds they see to support science. The count consists of a series of counts, or circles, which are named for how the counts cover ground within a 15-mile circle.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.