Tom Bowdler operates model trains that run on steam power

Birders aim binoculars to the trees, searching for as many individual birds and unique species as possible. It isn’t just about fun this month, but also about supporting science.
Members of the Brownwood Birders, an informal birding group in The Villages, did a test run Tuesday of a new individual bird count for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count in the Southern Villages.
During the Audubon Christmas Bird Count, birders total the number of unique species and individual birds they see to support science. The count consists of a series of counts, or circles, which are named for how the counts cover ground within a 15-mile circle.
